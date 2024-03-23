iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is CGC Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CGC Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

