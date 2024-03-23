iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.12 and a 200-day moving average of $297.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

