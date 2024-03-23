iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

