iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 511.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.