iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.08. 365,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,939. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

