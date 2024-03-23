iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.42. 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,001. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

