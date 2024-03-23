iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DVY opened at $120.15 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.