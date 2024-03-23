iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Cut by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $198,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 2,378,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

