iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.82.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
