iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,961. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

