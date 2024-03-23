iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.62. 119,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

