iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

