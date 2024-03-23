Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

