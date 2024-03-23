IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Up 2.5%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 44,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 66,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

IWG Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

