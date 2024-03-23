J. Ian Giffen Sells 5,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total transaction of C$770,691.50.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$150.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$191.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.36 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.811942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KXS

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.