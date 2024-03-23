Jacob Suen Sells 10,639 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.35 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

