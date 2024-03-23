James Snow Sells 412,500 Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG) Stock

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.
Aurora Spine Stock Performance
Shares of ASG opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Aurora Spine Co. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Aurora Spine Company Profile
