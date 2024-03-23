Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group accounts for 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 1,863,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,717. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

