Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

JANX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

JANX opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

