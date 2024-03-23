Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.
JANX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.