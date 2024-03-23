JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Financial Survey

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Saul Centers and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.14% 2.73% JBG SMITH Properties -13.24% -3.20% -1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Saul Centers and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $257.21 million 3.48 $52.69 million $1.73 21.54 JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.49 -$79.98 million ($0.84) -19.57

Saul Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Saul Centers pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saul Centers beats JBG SMITH Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

