Jefferies Financial Group Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $28.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of MP stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.44. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

