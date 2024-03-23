Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Buy

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

DHT Price Performance

DHT opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHT has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DHT by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3,696.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

