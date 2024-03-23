Jennifer Leyden Sells 37,448 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $185,742.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $136,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

