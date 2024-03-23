Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,851 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 16,151,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,406,742. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.
American Airlines Group Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
