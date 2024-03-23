Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,851 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 16,151,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,406,742. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

