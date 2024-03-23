Jessup Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

