Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 237,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000. Star Bulk Carriers makes up about 2.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 30.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 246,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 958,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.67. 1,275,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

