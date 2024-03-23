Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 185,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 290,933 shares.The stock last traded at $119.41 and had previously closed at $119.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSPI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

