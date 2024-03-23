Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 185,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 290,933 shares.The stock last traded at $119.41 and had previously closed at $119.03.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSPI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
