Jonathan L. Grimwood Sells 24,527 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$186,405.20.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.74 on Friday. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current year.
Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.70.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.