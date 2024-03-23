JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $13.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

