JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.03

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 12527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $986.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

