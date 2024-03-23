JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lowered by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

