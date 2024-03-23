Judges Scientific plc (JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 68 on July 5th

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JDG opened at £109 ($138.77) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of £102.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,316.05. The stock has a market cap of £721.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,320.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 7,300 ($92.93) and a 1 year high of £118.98 ($151.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

