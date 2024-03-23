Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.15

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.15 and traded as high as $82.98. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 113,233 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 105.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $722,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

