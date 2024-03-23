Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 20,266 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.

TSE DPM opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

