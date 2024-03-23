Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 20,266 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

