Kevin Boyd Purchases 11,872 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd purchased 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.68 ($63,327.41).

LON:GEN opened at GBX 431 ($5.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,873.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. Genuit Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 442 ($5.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.11) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

