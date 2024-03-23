Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 48,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,733% from the average daily volume of 2,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

