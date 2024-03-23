Kimco Realty’s (KIM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

