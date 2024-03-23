Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 10,169,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,609,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

