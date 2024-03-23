Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

