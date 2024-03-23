KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.13 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. KOK has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $322,867.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00016156 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00025325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,806.59 or 0.99992522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011731 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00656995 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $317,461.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

