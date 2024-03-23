KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.21 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $324,113.49 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.98 or 1.00217745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00155588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00656995 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $317,461.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

