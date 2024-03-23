Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading 1% Higher

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €118.70 ($129.02) and last traded at €118.70 ($129.02). Approximately 11,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €117.50 ($127.72).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.37 and its 200-day moving average is €105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

