L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE SCX opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.90.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.