L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCX opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.90.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

