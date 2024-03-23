Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LNSR stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

