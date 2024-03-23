Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LENSAR Trading Down 3.8 %

LNSR stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

LENSAR Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.