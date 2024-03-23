Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
LENSAR Trading Down 3.8 %
LNSR stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.53.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LENSAR
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.