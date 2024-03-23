Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 4.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $977.90 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $478.77 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $890.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

