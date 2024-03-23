Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $949.08

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $949.08, but opened at $983.10. Lam Research shares last traded at $980.58, with a volume of 167,410 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $890.51 and its 200-day moving average is $754.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

