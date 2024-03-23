Lantz Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

