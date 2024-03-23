Lantz Financial LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,046 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

