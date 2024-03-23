Lantz Financial LLC Has $420,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V opened at $283.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $520.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average is $257.62.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
