Lantz Financial LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

WBA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

